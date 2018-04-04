Galaxy S9's new rival? OnePlus 6 will be as blazingly fast but with 256GB storage

Video: 10 reasons why Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the best smartphone for the enterprise

Teasing the forthcoming OnePlus 6, OnePlus has revealed it will have the same hardware specs as Samsung's Galaxy S9 and much larger onboard storage.

OnePlus CEO Peter Lau confirmed on its user forum that the OnePlus 6 will feature the same blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as the just-launched Galaxy S9, and will outdo the Samsung's flagship on memory and storage with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4G of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The OnePlus 6 is the successor to the OnePlus 5T, which matched or surpassed the Galaxy S8's hardware specs for around $200 less, but lacked waterproofing and wireless charging.

OnePlus is likely to undercut the Galaxy S9's $719 price tag, but some builds of the OnePlus 6 will probably creep up much closer to Samsung's price due to the cost of storage. The top 5T variant had 128GB of storage. However, the OnePlus 6 is still likely to come in well under the iPhone X.

OnePlus confirmed last week that it will be following the iPhone X's notch design albeit in a narrower cut-out and with fewer sensors. Fans were not pleased with the notch decision, which may have prompted OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to delete his tweet: "Learn to love the notch".

See also: Mobile device computing policy

The company also revealed to CNET that the OnePlus 6 will have a bottom bezel, and feature the largest screen of any OnePlus phone without increasing the phone's overall size.

Lau said OnePlus has set up an R&D team to focus "solely on maximizing the power" of its flagships through tweaks targeting speed and smoothness.

The optimizations may have paid off. A recent speed test of an alleged OnePlus 6 on Geekbench showed it significantly outperformed the Galaxy S9 on single- and multi-core scores.

Image: OnePlus

Previous and related coverage

OnePlus: We're done selling 5T phone in North America

If you want to officially buy a OnePlus phone in North America, you'll have to wait for OnePlus' new flagship in Q2 2018.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8: Flagship confusion galore

Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at Mobile World Congress just five months after the Galaxy Note 8's release sets up a nice debate over how the company should approach its innovation cadence.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: Android perfection achieved

Samsung is the world's top smartphone manufacturer and has perfected the Android smartphone to the point where there is nothing lacking in the S9 Plus. Combined with excellent reception and solid phone performance the S9 Plus is going to be tough to beat in 2018.

iPhone challenger OnePlus 5 arrives. But will it trouble Apple's flagship?

The OnePlus 5 probably has more RAM than your laptop, but it's not the bargain its predecessors were.

OnePlus.net suffered script injection; 40K customers' payment details compromised (TechRepublic)

A malicious script was injected into payment page code, running intermittently for several months before being detected.

Everything we know about the OnePlus 6 (CNET)

The OnePlus 6 will definitely have a notch. Here's what else we can expect.