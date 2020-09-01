Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders: How to buy Samsung's latest foldable

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2, following a soft-debut at Unpacked in August. It replaces the Samsung Galaxy Fold series and features 5G support as well as two larger displays. There's a 6.2-inch front display, while the inside display is 7.6 inches. Samsung redesigned its hinge, too, allowing you to view the screen at multiple angles.

Excited to get your hands on Galaxy Z Fold 2? Here's the when, where, and how to buy Samsung's latest foldable.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1,999 for a device that has made progress, but not enough

When can you buy Galaxy Z Fold 2?

Samsung is taking pre-orders starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 12:01am ET (9:01pm ET).

Samsung plan to offer the colors Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, as well as the custom colors Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue. Carrier and retail partners will also begin accepting pre-orders at that time -- but only for the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black models. Orders will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

How much does Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of memory.

This lone configuration costs $1,999.

Thom Browne Edition

There is a special edition version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, called the Thom Browne Edition, which costs $3,299. Pre-orders start on Sept. 2, with deliveries beginning Sept. 25. It features a "geometric grey and signature multicolor stripe" designed to look like fabric. It also comes with a themed Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and accessories.

Where and how to pre-order Galaxy Z Fold 2

If you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 2, you will get access to Samsung's Premier service, which includes customer support and lessons on how to use your phone. You'll also get access to the Founder's Club for a year when you pre-order (or six months if you buy after launch). There are a few other perks -- read more about them on Samsung's site.

Samsung Samsung is taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It costs $1,999. However, if you own the original Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is offering up to $800 credit toward the purchase of a new Galaxy Z Fold 2. You can also get up to $650 toward your purchase by trading in another eligible Samsung device. View Now at Samsung

Best Buy Best Buy is selling an unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well as a carrier-locked model from Verizon starting Wednesday, Sept. 2. The Unlocked model is on sale for $1,949 if you activate a new line of service. View Now at Best Buy

AT&T AT&T is offering pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 starting Wednesday, Sept. 2. You can pay $66.67 a month over 30 months, or you can shell out $1,999 up-front. View Now at AT&T

Verizon Verizon customers can pre-order the Z Fold 2 on Sept. 2 at 3am ET. You can pay $83.33 over 24 months. But you could save up to $550 off the total price if you trade in an eligible device and join an unlimited plan. Finally, you can get a $250 gift card when you port your number into Verizon from a competing carrier. View Now at Verizon

US Cellular US Cellular is not accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but you can buy it online from the retailer come launch day. It will not be sold in stores. View Now at US Cellular

Bookmark this page, as we will continue to update it as more carriers and retail partners announce their deals.