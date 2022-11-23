Garmin's November watch update adds a ton of features: Here's what's included

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
2022 may go down as the best year ever for Garmin GPS sports watches with a plethora of fantastic hardware options across a broad price spectrum, improved watch and smartphone software, and quarterly feature releases that assure buyers of active support. Garmin just announced the November 2022 software release that applies to several watches and the features are outstanding.
The November feature updates are rolling out to the Venu 2, Venu Sq 2, Forerunner 255 series, Forerunner 945 LTE, Forerunner 955 series, Fenix 6/MARQ, Fenix 7/Epix (Gen 2), MARQ (Gen 2), Enduro 2, and Tactix 7. Earlier this year, I tested the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar that launched with some of these features in this update, but even that device gets some of the new goodies. The Garmin Enduro 2 lives on one of my wrists at all times while I test out all kinds of other smartwatches and GPS sports watches on the other wrist.
The Venu 2 and Venu Sq 2 watches only receive support for disc golf with this update. There are also some limits on what the Forerunner 255 series and Fenix 6/MARQ receive. The rest of the watches will receive these new features, unless the watch already launched with the feature (such as Morning Report on the Forerunner 955). The new features include:
With this update, every new feature we have seen on products released in 2022 are now present on the latest and greatest Garmin watches. I'm not sure what the next quarterly update will bring, but I look forward to more from Garmin in 2023.
Garmin also released a software update for the Edge Explore 2 and Edge 1040 cycling computers that brings Live Event Sharing, LiveTrack Spectator Messaging, and Targeted Adaptive Coaching (Edge 1040 only).