Gartner releases its 2021 emerging tech hype cycle: Here's what's in and headed out

Nonfungible tokens (NFT) have 2 to 5 years before plateauing after hitting a "trough of disillusionment" and active metadata management, composable applications and generative AI are in the same camp, according to Gartner's 2021 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies.

Now the hype cycle report from Gartner is always good for debate. But the hype cycle is even better for tech buyers who need to know what buzzword bingo they're about to receive from vendors.

Gartner's emerging technology hype cycle distills more than 1,500 technologies into a list of must know tools.

Without further ado, here's the hype cycle chart.

A few takeaways worth pondering: