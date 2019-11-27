GE Healthcare launches program to speed up AI adoption among health providers

GE Healthcare on Tuesday launched the Edison Developer program to make it easier to integrate new AI-driven applications directly into healthcare provider workflows. The new program is based on Edison, the AI platform GE Healthcare launched last year to leverage data from imaging devices.

As the market for AI-based products and services for the health sector heats up, GE Healthcare says its aim with the Edison Developer program is to accelerate the adoption of AI among health providers. While there's interest in adopting these technologies, it can be a slow, disjointed and complex process, GE says. The new program will simplify the process by deeply integrating market-ready AI applications into existing GE Healthcare offerings, in the cloud cloud and at the network edge offerings as well as in medical devices.

Developers using the program will be able to deploy their products and services across GE Healthcare's large customer base -- the GE healthcare business brought in $19 billion in revenue in 2018 and has a footprint in more than 160 countries. It says that three patients are imaged with its imaging agents every second of the day.

Additionally, the Edison platform offers developers secure device connectivity, data aggregation for clinical context, advanced visualization, workflow and AI orchestration, as well as a rich set of AI capabilities for data traceability, curation, annotation, model training and inferencing.

GE Healthcare says that program members are selected and vetted based on rigorous clinical and technical evaluations, as well as regulatory clearance.

GE Healthcare is currently working with a collection of AI and analytics companies, including Arterys, iCAD, Koios Medical, MaxQ AI and Volpara to create products for healthcare systems via Edison. For example, Koios Medical built and deployed Breast Assistant, an embedded application that quickly and automatically provides an AI-based risk assessment for breast cancer that aligns to a BI-RADS (Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System) category. The application is already integrated into GE Healthcare's LOGIQ E10 ultrasound system.

Prior and related coverage: