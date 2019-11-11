Google's secret 'Project Nightingale' reportedly collects healthcare data on millions

Google is collecting detailed personal health information from millions of Americans, without the consent of patients or their doctors, as part a secret healthcare initiative dubbed Project Nightingale, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The project is in partnership with St. Louis-based Ascension, the second-largest non-profit health system in the US. Per WSJ, Ascension is sharing complete patient health records, including lab results, diagnoses and hospitalization records -- as well as patient names and dates of birth -- with Google.

At least 150 Google employees have access to data on tens of millions of patients, according to the WSJ report, which cites a person familiar with the matter and internal documents. Google is reportedly using the data to design new healthcare-focused software, underpinned by its AI and machine learning technology.

From a privacy and legal standpoint, Project Nightingale appears to fall within the bounds of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). The law generally allows hospitals to share data with business partners, without telling patients or their doctors, as long as the information is used in the aid of healthcare services.

For Google, Project Nightingale highlights the company's ambitions in the healthcare space, and also lines up with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's strategy around selling verticals. The software Google is developing with Ascension's patient data is focused on individualized healthcare, and how AI can be used to suggest changes to patient care. This type of software has implications across the healthcare industry and could bolster Google's foothold in the space.

Google latest healthcare efforts also include its recent $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit. The deal gives Google ownership of Fitbit's enterprise health business and a wealth of health data assets. Down the road, the combination of Google's cloud, AI and machine learning services with Fitbit's enterprise platform could give Google yet another entry point into the healthcare market.

