Get 20 eBooks designed for beginners who want to learn to code for $30

If you want to learn to code but have no tech background, this comprehensive library is explicitly written for beginners makes an excellent place to start.

 StackCommerce

Learning to code isn't really as difficult as people make it out to be. In fact, finding out which programming language and the best way to learn it can be much harder. But now, the Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle makes that easy, as well. Best of all, this extensive library is currently available for only $29.99.

You get 20 eBooks that were written specifically to give beginners a wide variety of coding topics to learn from. They range from web development to machine learning and robotics, and you can simply choose which subjects you want to study and take your time gaining the knowledge that can help you succeed in the digital age.

Python is one of the most popular programming languages and also one of the absolute easiest to learn. And yet, entry-level Python programmers are paid an average of $80,499 per year, according to ZipRecruiter, and seven of the eBooks in this bundle focus on this language. Four of them will start you from scratch with the language, teaching you how to write clean code from the beginning. Two focus on GUI and the last on Machine Learning.

However, other languages are also represented, including Linux, Java and Go. There are three books on C++ and two on Julia. One JavaScript book is on its most common usage in web development, while another focuses on using it for blockchain programming. Robotics and AI each have books of their own. And if you want to learn mobile development, there is also an eBook on iOS programming.

Verified purchasers have very highly rated the bundle. Customer Antonio G. gave it 5 stars, saying it's a beginner-friendly way to learn "Python, c++, robotics, and more."

Don't pass up this chance to have 20 comprehensive eBooks on coding basics. The Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle is on sale today for just $29.99. And while you're at it, why not start your kids off young and let them have fun learning to code themselves?

The Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

