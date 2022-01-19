Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Give your kids the chance to have fun while learning to code for just $10

Knowing how to code is a huge advantage in this day and age, and children learn easier than adults, so they will benefit from starting to learn at a young age

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends

The best low-code and no-code platforms

The best low-code and no-code platforms

What is low-code and no-code? Here's a guide to the best development platforms.

Read More

There's no question that knowing how to code can be an advantage in a lot of different ways. But while adults will find it's not at all difficult to learn Python, the easiest of programming languages, it's well-known that kids learn more easily than adults. So young minds should take advantage of the opportunity to get three months of access to CodeSpark Academy for 66% off in order for kids to learn the fundamentals of computer science through games, puzzles, story creation and more.

CodeSpark's goal is to help children learn to code by stimulating their curiosity about computer science through making programming more like play. Kids five years old and up can learn the basics through creative tools and coding challenges. It's a really wonderful way for any child to learn to code. They'll learn concepts like conditional statement, Boolean logic and sorting, loops, sequencing, events and more.

Up to three children will have unlimited access to all of the story and game creation activities and puzzles. Plus, new content will be released every month, and there are no in-game purchases or ads.

CodeSpark is proud that women comprise 50% of their team, as do people of color, because a diverse team is the best way to foster the innovative, creative environment so necessary for creating the best app to teach children how to code. The company is also proud to be a part of HOMER, dedicated to helping children to build their critical skills in order to start their learning journey in the best way possible.

It's no wonder that CodeSpark has won a number of awards, including accolades like the Academics' Choice Award Winner for Brain Toys, the 2020 Best Digital Tools Award by the American Association of School Librarians and the Gold Award by the Parents' Choice Foundation.

Don't miss this chance for new users to help kids learn computer science, while they can get 3 months of CodeSpark Academy for just $9.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Get 3 Months Access to CodeSpark Academy for 66% OFF!

$9.99 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Developer
Show Comments

Related