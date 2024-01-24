Get 20% off TurboTax right now to save on filing your taxes

Buy TurboTax tax software for up to 20% off with this deal. Getty/Bloomberg

It's already tax season, and if you want to get a jump on filing, TurboTax is offering up to 20% off right now on all of its tax preparation packages. That means you can save whether you use the software to do your own taxes, or you choose the live assistance option, or the full service option, where a tax expert will take care of your return for you.

TurboTax allows you to start filing your taxes for free, and pay when you actually file. It offers a step-by-step series of questions to help you work your way through the process. You can save now on these three service options:

