Get 20% off TurboTax right now to save on filing your taxes
It's already tax season, and if you want to get a jump on filing, TurboTax is offering up to 20% off right now on all of its tax preparation packages. That means you can save whether you use the software to do your own taxes, or you choose the live assistance option, or the full service option, where a tax expert will take care of your return for you.
TurboTax allows you to start filing your taxes for free, and pay when you actually file. It offers a step-by-step series of questions to help you work your way through the process. You can save now on these three service options:
- TurboTax (do your own taxes): TurboTax will help you file your own taxes for up to $71, down from the usual price of up to $129. Once you finish your federal return, TurboTax will automatically transfer your information and give you the option of adding on a state return for an additional $39, down from the usual $59 (this step is free if you qualify for a free federal return).
- TurboTax Live Assisted: This option gives you on-demand help from tax experts with an average of 10 years' experience, according to TurboTax, along with an expert final review at the end of the process, for a maximum of $135, down from $219. Add your state refund for an extra $49.
- TurboTax Live Full Service: The most comprehensive option has a local tax expert file your taxes for you, so you don't have to do the work. With the sale, this option starts at $80 (the site doesn't say how , with state filings costing an additional $49.
