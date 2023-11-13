'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get 5 years of VPN protection and ad blocking on 10 devices for $35
There are so many ways that your privacy and confidential data is vulnerable while you're online that it's a good idea to employ some digital protection, like a powerful VPN. That's exactly what you get from AdGuard VPN and it's so affordable, there is no longer any reason to put you and your family at risk. In fact, right now, a five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN is available to new users for just $35, -- 90% off -- now through Dec. 3.
Unlike many VPN subscriptions, you can use this one on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Best of all, each device is allowed to use an unlimited amount of data, which means all the streaming and downloading you could wish for. Thanks to AdGuard's lightning-fast servers, you can do all of that without any lagging or buffering.
There are more than 60 of those servers around the globe. That means you won't have to worry about geo-restricted content, and just enjoy your favorite content no matter where you are.
AdGuard has developed a security protocol of its own, bringing you all the expertise one of the most respected companies in computer security has to offer. It has a strict policy of absolutely no logs whatsoever, so none of your data is collected and all of your internet traffic remains private.
Get a five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT while new users can buy it for just $35.