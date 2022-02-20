Get a dual-camera folding drone for $75 and double or triple the flight time for a few dollars more

StackCommerce

With international travel becoming easier again, it's now possible to enjoy the exotic destinations we've missed over the last couple of years. Plus, with drone technology advancing and becoming cheaper while we were all locked down, you will be able to capture stunning images and videos to document your travels. And if you're looking for a bargain, few will match this Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone by Genius Depot.

This nifty drone has features found in much more expensive models, yet it's under $100. It has dual cameras that allow you to choose shooting from a frontal view or the bottom of the drone. Plus, the drone can reach up to 100 meters in the air for amazing aerial shots. Need a bit more control over your subjects? You can adjust the 4K frontal camera manually to 90 degrees.

The drone has intelligent hovering and an obstacle avoidance system on three sides, so you won't have to worry about collisions. In addition, there are three options for controlling the drone: a battery-operated remote, a downloadable app on your mobile device or both. Best of all, it can take off and return with a single click.

All of these things would be great in any drone, but this one is tiny and folds up into its own included case. Finally, its battery offers up to 15 to 20 minutes of runtime, and you can get extra batteries for more high-flying fun.

Don't pass up this opportunity to get an excellent bargain on one of the best travel drones. Grab this Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone while it's on sale for only $74.99, a 7% discount off the regular $80 MSRP. Or save even more while getting double the flying time with a 2-battery deal for just $79.99 or triple the fun with three batteries at just $84.99.