Get a financial and accounting education just in time for tax season for only $27

Tax season is once again upon us, so there is no better time to get a good grasp on your finances, both personal and corporate. The 2022 Ultimate Finance & Accounting Certification Bundle covers it all, and you can get it for just $26.99 with coupon code REFUND.

All of the courses are meant to give beginners a firm foundation in finance and accounting. The bundle includes a series of three courses on personal finance. The first is on setting goals, planning, and more. The second one explains how to create budgets and financial statements. The third gives you crucial information about financial institutions and their services.

Complete novices will appreciate the way "Basics of Accounting" clearly explains accounting principles and concepts. While, together, "Cost Management" and "Financial Budgeting & Forecasting for Business" offer nine hours of lessons on forecasting and budgeting from the ground up, including costing, overhead allocation, and much more.

"Corporate Finance & Investment Decisions" offers a quick 3-hour overview of corporate strategy, risk, capital structure, and working capital. You can dive even deeper with the 5-hour crowd favorite "Financial Statement & Decision Analysis," which was awarded a perfect 5 out of 5 stars rating from previous students.

This course is offered by EDUOLC, which provides video tutorials on a customized learning platform that allows students to train at their own pace. The company is committed to creating the very best learning experience with world-class content. And don't forget, if you're spending a lot more time online while taking these classes, you need to protect your privacy and data with a powerful VPN.

Don't pass up this chance to learn the fundamentals of personal and corporate finance, get The 2022 Ultimate Finance & Accounting Certification Bundle today while it's available for just $26.99 with coupon code REFUND.