New AtlasVPN users can get three years of powerful 4K-VPN protection for only $50

StackCommerce

It looks like 2022 is finally starting to open a world of opportunity. Travel is becoming easier, as is training for lucrative tech careers. You can even do both simultaneously, as long as you make sure to protect yourself with a powerful VPN that is also speedy enough to stream your favorite content, as well as your classes.

As it happens, an AtlasVPN: 3-Yr Subscription meets the above criteria easily. For a limited time, you can get a three-year subscription for just $49.99 (reg. $395).

Atlas VPN keeps you safe online by blocking websites and ads that are known to host malicious content such as phishing, virus-distributing sites and other malware. A private DNS will ensure your privacy remains intact because you can access the internet from multiple IP addresses simultaneously. Even a data breach monitor will check to see if any of your personal data has been exposed online.

More than 750 speedy 4K SafeSwap servers spread around the world will ensure that you have a seamless streaming experience. No more lags, buffering or other issues. They also mean that you can access all of your favorite content from anywhere you happen to be, bypassing geo-restrictions.

You will enjoy the convenience of AtlasVPN's ad blocker, WireGuard Protocol, and much more. It's all of these features put together that have garnered AtlasVPN an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store. It's also been featured in major media such as Forbes, The Washington Post, CNBC, CNET, and Tech Radar.

Now you can explore the internet freely and more securely. Use any app or service you please. Since AtlasVPN is compatible with all of the major platforms, you can use it on any device. Don't miss this opportunity to have powerful, super speedy VPN protection; get an AtlasVPN: 3-Yr Subscription today while it's available to new users for only $49.99.