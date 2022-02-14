Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

New AtlasVPN users can get three years of powerful 4K-VPN protection for only $50

Protect yourself online while enjoying a fast internet connection and all of your favorite content, no matter where you happen to be.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

It looks like 2022 is finally starting to open a world of opportunity. Travel is becoming easier, as is training for lucrative tech careers. You can even do both simultaneously, as long as you make sure to protect yourself with a powerful VPN that is also speedy enough to stream your favorite content, as well as your classes.

As it happens, an AtlasVPN: 3-Yr Subscription meets the above criteria easily. For a limited time, you can get a three-year subscription for just $49.99 (reg. $395). 

Atlas VPN keeps you safe online by blocking websites and ads that are known to host malicious content such as phishing, virus-distributing sites and other malware. A private DNS will ensure your privacy remains intact because you can access the internet from multiple IP addresses simultaneously. Even a data breach monitor will check to see if any of your personal data has been exposed online.

More than 750 speedy 4K SafeSwap servers spread around the world will ensure that you have a seamless streaming experience. No more lags, buffering or other issues. They also mean that you can access all of your favorite content from anywhere you happen to be, bypassing geo-restrictions.

AtlasVPN: 3-Yr Subscription

$49.99 at ZDNet Academy

You will enjoy the convenience of AtlasVPN's ad blocker, WireGuard Protocol, and much more. It's all of these features put together that have garnered AtlasVPN an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store. It's also been featured in major media such as Forbes, The Washington Post, CNBC, CNET, and Tech Radar.

Now you can explore the internet freely and more securely. Use any app or service you please. Since AtlasVPN is compatible with all of the major platforms, you can use it on any device. Don't miss this opportunity to have powerful, super speedy VPN protection; get an AtlasVPN: 3-Yr Subscription today while it's available to new users for only $49.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related