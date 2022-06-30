Get a free iPhone SE when you switch to Cricket this weekend

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Cricket Wireless is running a promotion through the holiday weekend that gives new customers a free second-generation iPhone SE when they sign up for service.

Note the promotion isn't for the latest generation iPhone SE, but for the 2020 model. It's older, running Apple's A13 Bionic processor, has a 12-megapixel camera and a 4.7-inch display that still has a Touch ID home button underneath it.

Best of all? It still runs the latest version of iOS, including iOS 16 which will make its debut later this year.

To qualify for the promotion you'll need to transfer your number from your current carrier to Cricket (AT&T numbers do not qualify), and sign up for Cricket's $60 a month unlimited plan, paying for the first three months upfront. So, for around $180, you'll get a 64GB iPhone SE and three months of unlimited service. Normally, the iPhone SE is $349.99 without service.

The deal is running now through Tuesday, July 5. You can take advantage of the deal through Cricket's website right now.