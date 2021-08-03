Get a lifetime VPN subscription and 10TB of cloud backup for under $65

These are dangerous times for our data. We not only need to protect our files from our own carelessness but also our sensitive information from being stolen online. The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle covers all of that, so we never need to worry about it again.

As always, we need to be careful about backing up our files, to avoid the chaos that would result from losing them. And the easier that chore is, the more likely we are to perform it. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan not only provides high-speed data transfers with the ultimate security of 256-bit AES encryption, but it duplicates your backup even as you are performing it, giving you twice the amount of protection against data loss. Best of all, the generous 10TB storage will save you from the frustration of constantly having to purge files because you're running out of space.

Degoo has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating among more than 595,000 reviews on Google Play and a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 6,500 reviewers on the App Store.

The second part of this bundle is KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription (5 Devices). KeepSolid is the bestselling VPN of all time for good reason. It has no limits on speed or bandwidth and offers access to over 500 servers in more than 80 locations around the world, plus the utmost security and privacy. You get military-grade encryption, a kill switch, and a strict zero-logging policy.

KeepSolid VPN is well-loved by both users and reviewers. The service has over 10 million customers worldwide, PCMag named it Top VPN and Laptop Review Pro awarded it "Best VPN for Laptop". Tech.Co explains why: "From its simple interface to its genuinely practical features, VPN Unlimited has plenty to recommend it."

The services in this would normally cost $3,799. For a limited time only, get The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle for $62.99 with code ANNUAL30.