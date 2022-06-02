Get an unlocked refurbished 4G iPad Mini 4 with 128GB for just $290

StackCommerce

There are no mini tablets with specifications near the Apple iPad mini. So if you need a conveniently-sized tablet that's portable, has a sharp screen and has enough power to rival a small PC, the mini should be on your radar.

Of course, Apple tends to price its products relatively high, so if you don't need all the latest and greatest hardware, older models should suit you well and at a significant discount. For example, buying refurbished can save you hundreds of dollars when shopping for tech, and it's much more sustainable than buying something brand new. If you're on the lookout for a well-priced tablet, consider this refurbished Apple iPad mini 4. It initially retailed for $729, but it's on sale for $289.99 for a limited time.

This refurbished iPad mini comes with iOS 15 pre-installed, allowing you to take advantage of Apple's. Plus, it features Apple's powerful A8 CPU, which can handle video streaming and other processor-intensive tasks. In addition, the multi-touch display is easy to navigate, and its 2,048 x 1,536 resolution keeps your favorite content looking sharp and vibrant.

Speaking of content, this tablet features 128GB of integrated storage, providing plenty of room for all your videos, photos and games. You may also shoot stunning videos and pictures with the 8MP rear iSight camera and take FaceTime calls with the 1.2MP front camera. And if you're still part of Team Headphone Jack, you'll be relieved to hear that this is the very last iPad mini model to include one.

This iPad mini has Bluetooth and WiFi to connect to wireless accessories and networks, but it also features cellular data, so you can stay connected just about anywhere you go. It's also unlocked, so you can install SIM cards from your current carrier or use new ones when you travel abroad.

You shouldn't have to worry about battery life during your travels either. This model contains a 10-hour battery and a thin design, making it easy to carry with you on the go. Lastly, this deal comes bundled with a case in the original Apple box, a charger, a Lightning cable and tempered glass to keep your screen safe.

Now you can have the power of a mini PC everywhere you go. Get the Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle for just $289.99.