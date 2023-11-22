'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get Microsoft Office for Mac for just $50: Black Friday deal
Do you need to use Microsoft Office's most essential apps, but hate having to deal with renewing licenses or expensive subscriptions? Right now, you can grab a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac for just $50, or Windows for $70, until Dec. 3 during this Black Friday sale from Stack Social.
This bundle includes Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, the free version of OneNote, and the basic version of Teams, so you can increase productivity and be able to collaborate and communicate with your colleagues. Since all of these programs are complete standalone versions, you'll never need to pay annual or monthly fees again.
A caveat: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET editor Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it last year is still working. You won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.
As soon as you complete your purchase, download instructions and your unique activation code will be emailed to you. Then you can start using the programs immediately after installation. Free customer service and updates are included. Be sure to save the license key, because it is for a single computer. That means you will have to uninstall the program on one computer before you can install it on a different one.
Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 through Dec. 3 for Black Friday at just $50, which is 77% off the regular $219 retail price. Or, buy a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows at 68% off for just $70.