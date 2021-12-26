Get over 90% off lifetime access to cutting edge cybersecurity training

StackCommerce

Cybersecurity has become a more pressing concern across both public and private IT systems. Ransomware, coordinated attacks, and data breaches all create new concerns IT professionals of all stripes will be asked to address.

Staying current can be a complex task, however. Infosec4TC is built to address the need for cutting-edge cybersecurity knowledge, in formats easily used by busy people.

Founded to fill a need for security training that's accessible from anywhere, Infosec4TC has over 120,000 students from over 180 countries. The school is designed around self-paced certification courses with the necessary materials provided, and constantly updated questions and study data with CPE credit included. Each course is taught by experienced professionals, drawing from real-life experience.

Coursework available includes GSEC certification, CISSP exam preparation, and CISA and CISM training and exam prep. Training projects and resources can be accessed at any time to test your skills or to experiment with new approaches to protecting your systems.

There are also online study groups based on popular social media sites, with global participation, so you'll be able to compare notes and ask questions of your colleagues. All you need for access is a modern browser, so you can study anywhere at your convenience. Platinum membership includes future updates at no cost.

If you're looking to join the IT industry, or move up the ladder in your department, Infosec4TC also offers a free career consulting and planning session as part of Platinum membership. Mentorship in cybersecurity is also available to help you fully master cybersecurity.

The demand for information security analysts is expected to grow by 31% over the next decade. Whether you'll need to fill that role for your organization or want to make it your career, having training resources at your fingertips will be invaluable. This Infosec4TC Platinum Membership has all the prep material you need to secure a role in this industry, and it's just $55.20 when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.