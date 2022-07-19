/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get personal network protection with Deeper Connect Mini -- no subscriptions necessary

VPNs can certainly keep your sensitive information safe, but this tiny device delivers decentralized protection that doesn't rely on an outside service.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Between accessing entertainment and social media accounts, everyone seems to be spending much more time in the cloud and online than ever before. And considering how much more frequent and severe cybercrime has become, it's easy to see why so many of us are using the most effective VPN services we can find.

ZDNet Recommends

However, even that kind of protection doesn't always feel enough to keep our most sensitive and confidential information safe. Fortunately, a hardware solution provides even stronger protection than a VPN. So if you want maximum control of all your data, Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware is a user-friendly Personal Network solution that works for a lifetime.

The Deeper Connect Mini is one of the only Decentralized Personal Network (DPN) and cybersecurity hardware devices on the market. All user information is stored on their personal devices, so your data never gets sent to centralized servers like it would with a VPN. This helps keep user data safe from hackers, advertising companies, and even government agencies when they browse online. Plus, your information wouldn't be leaked in the unlikely (but growing) event of a data breach.

Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware

 $349 at ZDNet Academy

The Mini is hardware so that it can offer lifetime protection for just one payment — no subscription is required. Besides shrouding your data, the Mini also offers a seven-layer enterprise-grade firewall to ensure malicious data doesn't reach your network. You may even set parental controls and mine cryptocurrency with your unused bandwidth.

If you want a hardware cybersecurity solution that provides even more robust protection than a VPN, get the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware today for only a single payment of $349.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy
screen-shot-2022-07-11-at-3-40-54-pm.png

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy

Business
An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant
screen-shot-2022-07-12-at-5-53-45-pm.png

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant

Business
United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy
screen-shot-2022-04-04-at-9-34-16-am.png

United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy

Business