Get ready for 5GHz laptops as Intel unveils new 9th-gen Core H-series CPUs

Intel puts Optane memory and NAND storage together on H10 SSD Due to appear in May, the 3D XPoint and storage combo is aimed at the thin laptop market.

Intel has announced a new range of high-performance 9th-generation Core mobile CPUs aimed at gamers and graphics creators who use larger laptops.

The new H-series mobile lineup is led by the unlocked Core i9-9980HK, which has a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and can be boosted to 5GHz. It also features eight cores, 16 threads and a 16MB cache.

The H-Series Core mobile processors are for larger laptops, compared with the Y and U series for slimmer devices. The 9th-gen H-series includes locked i9, i7 and i5 processors. The i9-9880H has a base clock speed of 2.3GHz, and a boost speed of 4.8GHz.

As noted by ZDNet sister site CNET, the 9th-generation mobile processors offer minor performance boosts on the 8th-generation processors, which introduced six- and eight-cores after years of two- and four-cores. The i7-9750H, for example, has a boost clock of 4.5GHz compared with the i7-8750H's 4.3GHz.

Notably, the ninth-generation H series brings support for Wi-Fi 6, Intel Optane H10 memory, and 128GB of RAM.

The Core i7-9850H and Core i7-9750H have six cores and a base clock speed of 2.6GHz, which can be boosted to 4.6GHz and 4.5GHz, respectively.

The Core i5-9400H and Core i5-9300H are both quad-core processors with an 8MB cache and boost speeds of 4.3GHz and 4.1GHz, respectively.

New laptops with Intel's 9th-generation Core mobile processes will be coming from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.

ASUS today announced a new range of ROG gaming laptops that can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-9880H processor.

As per CNET, Lenovo has also announced the IdeaPad L340 Gaming that comes with up to a Core i7-9750H and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor. And Razor has refreshed its 17-inch Blade Pro in a smaller, thinner and cheaper package that starts at $2,499.

Gamers are also being treated to a cheaper graphics card from Nvidia in the form of the GTX 1650, which costs around $150 and offers faster computation for 1,080p gaming.

× intel9thgenhseries.jpg

More on Intel chips and processors