Get ready for 5GHz laptops as Intel unveils new 9th-gen Core H-series CPUs

Intel has announced a new range of high-performance 9th-generation Core mobile CPUs aimed at gamers and graphics creators who use larger laptops.
The new H-series mobile lineup is led by the unlocked Core i9-9980HK, which has a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and can be boosted to 5GHz. It also features eight cores, 16 threads and a 16MB cache.
The H-Series Core mobile processors are for larger laptops, compared with the Y and U series for slimmer devices. The 9th-gen H-series includes locked i9, i7 and i5 processors. The i9-9880H has a base clock speed of 2.3GHz, and a boost speed of 4.8GHz.
As noted by ZDNet sister site CNET, the 9th-generation mobile processors offer minor performance boosts on the 8th-generation processors, which introduced six- and eight-cores after years of two- and four-cores. The i7-9750H, for example, has a boost clock of 4.5GHz compared with the i7-8750H's 4.3GHz.
Notably, the ninth-generation H series brings support for Wi-Fi 6, Intel Optane H10 memory, and 128GB of RAM.
The Core i7-9850H and Core i7-9750H have six cores and a base clock speed of 2.6GHz, which can be boosted to 4.6GHz and 4.5GHz, respectively.
The Core i5-9400H and Core i5-9300H are both quad-core processors with an 8MB cache and boost speeds of 4.3GHz and 4.1GHz, respectively.
New laptops with Intel's 9th-generation Core mobile processes will be coming from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.
ASUS today announced a new range of ROG gaming laptops that can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-9880H processor.
As per CNET, Lenovo has also announced the IdeaPad L340 Gaming that comes with up to a Core i7-9750H and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor. And Razor has refreshed its 17-inch Blade Pro in a smaller, thinner and cheaper package that starts at $2,499.
Gamers are also being treated to a cheaper graphics card from Nvidia in the form of the GTX 1650, which costs around $150 and offers faster computation for 1,080p gaming.
