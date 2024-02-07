The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is $189 at some retailers. Kayla Solino/ZDNET

Apple's popular watch wearables made headlines several times over the last few months, following a dispute between medical technology company Massimo and the Cupertino-based tech giant. Lucky for us, the brand's iconic watches remain on the market -- with some tweaks -- including the base model Watch SE.

Apple's Watch Series 9 saw several price drops during the holiday shopping season, as did other models like the Ultra, Ultra 2, and Series 8. And right now, you can grab Apple's most up-to-date base model, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), for $50 or $60 off its regular price, depending on where you shop. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, now's a great time to upgrade your -- or a loved one's -- watch setup.

The Apple Watch SE dropped to $189 at several major retailers, including Amazon and Walmart -- offering shoppers a savings of $60 off the wearable's regular price of $249, and for only $10 more than the discounted price we saw offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can grab a similar deal for the Watch SE for $199 at Best Buy, too.

If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer Series 8, 9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials, and you'd be surprised how well this model stacks up to Apple's other contenders.

The SE offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) does offer some of the same health and safety features as the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.

I upgraded from the Series 3 Apple Watch to the 40mm SE model during Black Friday sales, and I've never been happier with a tech purchase. The SE has all the necessary features without the complicated bells and whistles I didn't want (or need) -- yet still offers a crisp display, fast response rate, and seamless use.

Grab the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) now before it returns to its regular price.