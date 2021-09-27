Get the certifications you need to move your tech career into Internet of Things for less than $30

Since the Internet of Things devices actually outnumbers the world's population, it stands to reason that IoT skills are valued highly by employers. So if you've already got basic tech skills and are looking for a specialization that can quickly move you up the ladder, you should take a look at The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle. It consists of nine courses on Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and more. They're all project-based, so you'll get plenty of hands-on experience.

Special feature Data, AI, IoT: The Future of Retail The digital transformation of retail shopping brings many of the benefits of e-commerce into brick-and-mortar, and results are just as disruptive. Read More

You'll learn how to wirelessly control a variety of home appliances and establish communications between smartphones in "Introduction to the Internet of Things Using Arduino" and "Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) Using Raspberry Pi 2" will teach you how to deploy programs with a PC using Raspberry Pi remotely. "Learn Node-RED Programming in 48 Hours" shows you how to program in this environment using only easy drag-and-drop.

Create innovative projects with one of the top wireless protocols in "Hands-on Zigbee using Raspberry Pi" and find out about the MQTT Protocol in "Mastering MQTT". If you're already familiar with Arduino and basic electronics, "Exploring the ESP32" will get you started with the Cayenne platform.

Once you've reached an intermediate skill level, "Internet of Things (IoT) Automation Using Raspberry Pi 2" and "IoT-Enabled Aeroponics Using Raspberry Pi 3" should be really interesting. While advanced users should find "IoT-Based Emergency Health Care System" pretty intriguing.

Former students who have taken these courses have been very satisfied, rating it highly. Verified purchaser Travis L. gave it a perfect 5 stars, saying:

"A lot of great content on a cutting-edge field. I always wanted to learn about the Internet of Things, and this bundle provides a great comprehensive set of courses to learn."

The great thing about these courses is that you can learn these skills at your own pace, without taking time away from your current job. Even better, each one comes with a certificate of completion, which will make your resume shine when you're ready to start applying for new positions. Pretty soon, you'll be enjoying a whole new payscale, checking out new iPhones and gaming accessories bargains.

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn cutting-edge IoT skills; get The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle today while it is available for just $29.