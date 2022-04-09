Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

This pocket-sized speaker delivers epic surround sound for just $50

The TREBLAB HD7 is a Bluetooth speaker with double subwoofers to provide rich audio anywhere.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Between enjoying your favorite tunes, streaming entertainment, or online training courses, you probably spend a lot of time with earbuds or headphones on, which can get tiring. Mobile device speakers can leave a lot to be desired, however, so you should check out this external wireless speaker. You can take the TREBLAB HD7 anywhere, and it's currently just $49.99.

The TREBLAB HD7 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker tiny enough to fit into a backpack or handbag, yet it has a shockproof design that's sturdy enough to withstand most falls. You can use it in place of earbuds during bike rides and while enjoying outdoor sports. The HD7 is even water-resistant, with an IPX6 rating.

With 12 watts and dual subwoofers by Dual Bass, the HD7 offers 360 degrees of powerful surround sound. You can pair it with another portable Bluetooth speaker to get an authentic wireless stereo experience. Whether connecting to your device or another speaker, you'll get an instant pairing with a solid 100% connectivity.

The HD7 has a signal range of 33 feet, and a full three-hour charge provides a runtime of up to 25 hours. It has a built-in mic so that you can make phone calls with it, as well. There are five multi-functional buttons for you to power on and off, answer calls, play and pause, control the volume, and change tracks.

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

$49.99 at ZDNet Academy

Even with all of these features, the speaker is only 6.2 x 2.6 x 2.5 inches and weighs a mere 12.9 ounces. A carrying strap and carabiner are included as well as a charging cable and 3.5mm AUX cable. 

It's easy to see why the TREBLAB HD7 has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and verified purchaser Jane A. said, "The sound produced is excellent for the size of this speaker. I use it all the time when gardening. Makes outside chores go much easier! It is so very portable."

If you're tired of untangling wired earbuds or having wireless ones fall out of your ears, then a compact wireless speaker is a great solution. Get the TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker today for only $49.99 -- that's 37% off.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Speakers | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments