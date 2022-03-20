Get lifetime access to over 1,800 skills training courses for under $100

StackCommerce

The past two years have made career progression more challenging than ever, so finding ways to make positive changes is crucial this year. There are tools to make work easier and faster and to even thoroughly shake up your career path.

Of course, paying for tuition and adding a new commute to your schedule doesn't make returning to school very appealing, particularly if you already have a full-time job. But now, you can get lifetime access to affordable training and learn skills that can help you pivot careers with this limited-time offer to the Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle.

Between the two memberships, you have a choice of nearly 2,000 self-paced courses covering a wide range of subjects for under $100. More than 800 of these courses are offered by Stone River, which focuses on skills in high demand in the tech industry, such as programming, game development, mobile apps, graphic design, and more.

Stone River also provides VIP perks, including a one-year subscription to CodeMag Skills, unlimited e-books, and a personal learning guide. The platform even offers free certification exams (typically a $50+ value), which can help your resume shine.

On the opposite end, StackSkills Unlimited offers over 1,000 more courses. The platform hosts tech-related content as well, but it also includes lessons on marketing, business, finance, and much more. At least 50 courses are added each month, all with certificates of completion. You also get user-friendly progress tracking and premium customer support.

StackSkills content is led by expert instructors that can help you develop valuable skills, and its Trustpilot rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars indicates high satisfaction from former students. Engadget agrees, sharing that a "StackSkills Unlimited plan offers a lifetime access to over 1,000 courses that will help you get promoted, change careers or start a side hustle."

Don't let your lack of training keep you from chasing the career that you want. Get Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle while it's on sale for just $89.