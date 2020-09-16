Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Get this tiny 20W USB-C wall charger for only $12!

You can grab Aukey's tiny yet powerful Omnia Mini 20W USB-C wall charger for only $12 -- but hurry, the offer ends soon.

The new Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD is unbelievably small. It's a cube a little more than an inch square, packs a single USB-C power capable of outputting 20W of power. That single USB-C port is compatible with both Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 2.0 standards, so you get the best of both worlds in a single package.

Perfect for the home, office, or charging on the road.

And until the end of the month it is even cheaper!

The MSRP of the Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD is $14.99, but head over to Amazon.com and used the code ZLR7TRBI and you'll pick it up for $11.99 (offer ends 09/30/2020 12:01 AM PDT).

Omnia Mini 20W PD tech specs:

  • Model: PA-B1
  • Technology: Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 2.0
  • Input: AC 100V–240V 50/60Hz 0.6A
  • USB-C Output: DC 5V 3A, 9V 2.22A (20W Power Delivery 3.0), DC 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A (18W Quick Charge 2.0)
  • Max Power Output: 20W
  • Dimensions: 28.8 x 28.8 x 30.5mm / 1.13 x 1.13 x 1.20-inch
  • Weight: 33g / 1.16oz
