Get two 4K wide-angle dual camera drones for the price of one

What's better than getting a new wide-angle dual-camera drone? Getting two for the price of one! And that's exactly what the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle offers: a sleek black Alpha Z PRO and a shiny silver Flying Fox.

Both drones have 4K front cameras and 720P bottom cameras as well as a host of other features you'll enjoy. Headless mode allows you to send them flying without adjusting their positions beforehand, while attitude hold mode stabilizes them as they hover, making it easier to capture phenomenal still shots and high-def video footage from above. They will both also be able to automatically find their way back with one-key return.

Of course, they also have 4-channel mode. So they can go forward, backward, ascend, descend, fly sideways in both directions and make a 360 roll. WiFi connectivity, remote control, the list of additional features goes on and on. In fact, TheNextWeb.com says: "With sturdy construction, a host of cool flying features, and a gorgeous 4K camera, the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z is a stellar addition to any drone fleet."

While the Alpha Z Pro's wide-angle camera can make a 90-degree adjustment, the Flying Fox's wide-angle camera is 110 degrees with 45-degree adjustability. The Flying Fox offers gesture control and two-finger photography, allowing you to take photos and record videos just by using hand gestures. While they can both be controlled within 260 to 300 feet, the Flying Fox can also go a further 20 feet. Also, the Flying Fox has folding arms and three flight speeds.

Start the new year by learning how to make your workday fly by, and also enjoy your free time with two amazing new drones.

Don't miss this opportunity to get two drones for the price of one, grab the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle while it's on sale for just $174.99, a 56% discount off its usual MSRP of $398.

Prices subject to change.