Globant admits to data breach after Lapsus$ releases source code

Globant has admitted to a data breach after notorious hacking group Lapsus$ allegedly leaked the firm's source code.

Globant is an IT and software development giant headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Founded in 2003, the company caters to a global customer base and operates Globant X, an innovation incubator.

On March 30, Lapsus$ came back from a 'vacation' with a new victim pinned in the hacking group's Telegram chat: Globant. The cybercriminals are alleged to have compromised the tech giant's system, stealing credentials and intellectual property.

Lapsus$ then published a torrent containing approximately 70GB of data, allegedly including source code belonging to their latest victim.

In response, Globant said in a statement that a "limited section of our company's code repository has been subject to unauthorized access."

"According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients," Globant says. "To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected."

Globant added that an investigation is underway and the firm is "taking strict measures to prevent further incidents."

Other high-profile organizations connected to Lapsus$ attacks are Okta and Sitel. First, Okta was the subject of screenshots circulated online by the hacking group on March 22. Okta pointed the finger at Sitel, a third-party Okta subprocessor, as the source of the security incident, which happened in January.

Okta said that up to 366 customers might have been impacted by the security breach, adding that the company "made a mistake" in not informing clients sooner.

The FBI has now placed Lapsus$ on its Most Wanted list and seeks information on the group's members.

Earlier this month, UK law enforcement arrested seven teenagers, the youngest being 16 years old, who are suspected of being involved in a criminal hacking group. A 16-year-old from Oxford has also been accused of having ties with Lapsus$, but no formal connection has been made to the operation.

