Google 'accidentally' reveals colors and details for Pixel 8 Pro

We're less than a month away from the Oct. 4 Made by Google event in New York City where the tech giant is expected to unveil the newest Pixel Watch and the newest Pixel phones, but there's already a major peek at what's to come with the Pixel 8 Pro.

X (formerly Twitter) users discovered this morning that if you went to Pixel's "Get to Know Your Hardware" page and replaced the name of another pixel phone in the URL with "Pixel 8 Pro," you got a 360-degree view of the new device from top to bottom, side to side, complete with indicators pointing out important parts.

The URL replacement trick no longer works, but images and GIFs of the all-around view quickly swept across social media.

There are several things worth noting. First, the Pixel 8 Pro will be getting a new temperature sensor on the back beside the camera.

It's also keeping the SIM card slot. Three colors were shown, a blue, a gray, and a black – although Google gives them much fancier names of Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice. The home screen reportedly looked pretty much the same.

Given that Google itself "accidentally" released a photo of the very same Pixel 8 Pro last week, it's tough to call this a leak. And given that Apple plans to officially unveil the iPhone 15 Pro next week, the timing is awfully convenient to be nothing but a purposeful tease.

Google has big plans for the Pixel 8, including a reported "desktop mode" that essentially lets it serve as a computer when attached to a dock.

Of course, there's still a lot of secrecy surrounding the actual specs for the Pixel 8 Pro, and the regular Pixel 8 wasn't a part of today's "leak," so there's still a lot to be leak-... well, announced.