Google just 'leaked' the unreleased Pixel 8 Pro, and fans of this color will be delighted

June Wan/ZDNET

In an unsurprising turn of events, the upcoming Pixel phone, expected to launch sometime in October, has been leaked. Only this time, Google isn't even trying to hide itself as the culprit.

On Wednesday, a now-removed image, discovered by X user Android Setting and reported by Mishaal Rahman, on Google's Subscriptions & Services webpage, depicted a person holding up the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch.

Whether the wearable was the original Pixel Watch or the upcoming 2nd-gen model is up in the air. What can be confirmed, thanks to the alt text of the image, is that the person is taking a call "on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain." That's the same color Google introduced with its Pixel Fold a few months ago, featuring beige and gold hues.

As for the rest of the hardware depicted, the Pixel 8 Pro looks to field a more rounded body this time around, with corners that are more curved than the previous model. There's also now a singular lens cover that protects what is expected to be three improved cameras on the back. By contrast, the telephoto lens is separated from the main and ultrawide lenses of the Pixel 7 Pro.

A Google Pixel phone leaking weeks, if not months, ahead of launching is nothing new. It's a cheeky way for companies to break into news cycles in the midst of other's announcements. In this week's case, the Google Pixel 8 Pro leak came just hours after Apple made its upcoming iPhone 15 launch event official, and that's probably not a coincidence.