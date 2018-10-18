Google adds Compose integrations to trigger actions within Gmail

G Suite is officially launching Compose actions in Gmail Add-ons, a feature that aims to streamline access to popular enterprise apps when drafting a message in Gmail. At launch, Compose actions integrate with Dropbox, Atlassian, Box and Egnyte.

Gmail Add-ons were first introduced a year ago as a framework that lets developers integrate their enterprise apps directly into Gmail. With Compose connectors, admins can add a button to the bottom of the compose window that links directly to content stored in third-party apps.

"Research shows that workers spend up to eight hours per week searching for, or consolidating, information," noted Gmail and Chat platform product manager Aakash Sahney, in a blog post. "Compose actions make it easy for you to add attachments, reference records, or liven up your messages with content from your favorite third-party apps right as you draft your message in Gmail."

For instance, the Dropbox Add-on for Gmail lets users share Dropbox links as well as save files into their Dropbox account right from Gmail. The Atlassian Cloud Add-on allows users to perform actions directly from a message in Gmail when a Jira or Bitbucket link is present in an email.

Meanwhile, the Box Add-on aims to make it easier to send email attachments by taking out the process of downloading and attaching files and instead sends them to Gmail directly via a user's Box account. The Add-on for Box competitor Egnyte lets users save email attachments to Egnyte as well as link Egnyte files and folders from within the Gmail compose window.

Compose actions can be installed via the G Suite Marketplace from today. G Suite admins can install them for their entire domain or add them to their whitelist.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Gmail's new design: Love it or hate it, looks like you'll soon have to use it

The new Gmail will just be Gmail soon after it reaches general availability.

Google adds enterprise version of Google Voice to G Suite

At the Google Cloud Next conference, Google makes the case for G Suite, framing it as the preferred productivity suite of tomorrow's workforce.

Dropbox inks integration pact with G Suite

Dropbox said it will develop a series of cross-platform integrations that connect G-Suite's cloud tools with the Dropbox collaboration platform.