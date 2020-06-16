Google adds High Scale storage tier to Filestore

About a year after acquiring the scale-out file storage provider Elastifile, Google has integrated its capabilities into its own file storage system, Filestore. The cloud provider on Tuesday announced the rollout of Filestore High Scale, a new storage tier that should make it easier for customers to migrate applications to Google Cloud Platform, as well as to meet the demands of big compute workloads.

With the new Filestore High Scale tier, customers can scale capacity up and down based on demand, supporting concurrent access by tens of thousands of clients. It offers scalable performance up to 16 GB/sec throughput and 480K IOPS. It's a fully-managed service,and customers can use Cloud Monitoring to track file systems and integrate them into high-performance computing (HPC) workload management scheduling systems.

Additionally, to meet the needs of deployments with advanced security requirements, Google is adding beta support for NFS IP-based access controls to all Filestore tiers.

In its announcement Tuesday, Google noted that Filestore is a good fit for workloads that need high performance and capacity, such as electronic design automation (EDA), video processing, genomics, manufacturing and financial modeling. It also pointed to the sort of high-performance computing currently being used to enable COVID-19 therapeutics research.

