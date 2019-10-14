Google announces new USB-C Titan Security Key

The latest version of the second-factor security key is compatible with Android, Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows devices

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Security

usb-c-titan-security-key-angled-view2.png

Google on Monday announced it's releasing a new USB-C Titan Security Key in partnership with the manufacturer Yubico. Google launched the second-factor security key last year and currently offers USB-A/NFC and Bluetooth/NFC/USB Titan Security Key models. 

Google touts the Titan Security Key as one of the best ways to protect Google Accounts from hacking and phishing, especially high-value accounts that are regularly probed and attacked. The key is used as part of Google's Advanced Protection Program

All of the Titan Security Keys are based on FIDO open standards, which Google helped create along with Yubico. And as with the other Titan keys, the USB-C Titan Security Keys are built with a hardware secure element chip that includes Google-engineered firmware to verify the key's integrity.

The new USB-C keys will be available starting Tuesday individually for $40 on the Google Store in the United States.

Inside a Google Titan Bluetooth security... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 9

Prior and related coverage: 

Related Topics:

Google Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers

More from Stephanie Condon

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3