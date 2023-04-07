Google announces the end of multiple Nest products. What you need to know

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
On Friday, Google announced via a blog post that it will end support for some of its home products including Nest Secure, Dropcam and Works. If you own one here is what that means for you.
Nest Secure refers to Google's alarm system which included the Nest Guard, Nest Detect, Nest Tag and worked with the Nest app. The system launched all the way back in 2017 and was discontinued only three years later in October 2020.
Also: The best security cameras right now
Starting April 8, 2024, support for Nest Secure will end and it will no longer be accessible via the app. Until then, users will still be able to use all the current features, however Google encourages users to make the switch to another system before then.
To ensure a smooth transition, Google is offering current users $200 to use on the Google Store or an exclusive offer for a Self Setup System from ADT which could have up to a $485 value, according to the blog post.
The Dropcam, Google Nest's Wi-Fi enabled video-streaming camera, had a much longer run, launched by Google nearly 10 years ago. Google shares that the early hardware is challenging to keep up with, and as a result, will stop support on April 8, 2024.
Also: This $50 camera proves you're probably overspending for your smart home
The Dropcam will be functioning until then, but after that date, users will no longer be able to use the camera as it will not work and will be inaccessible on the app. If users want to keep their video history, Google advises to download it before that date.
Google is using this opportunity to promote its Nest Cam instead. Nest Aware subscribers will be given a new indoor wired Nest Cam for free. Other Dropcam users will be given a 50% discount towards the same Nest Cam.
Lastly, Google is also retiring Works with Nest, a program that connected third-party products to Nest products, as of September 29, 2023. After that date, the connections will no longer work and users will no longer have access to them, says Google.
In the coming months, Google says it will share a script editor for users to create advanced home automations with new features and capabilities.