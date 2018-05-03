Google Assistant now connects to over 5,000 smart home devices

Google on Thursday touted that its Google Assistant is now available on more than 5,000 smart home devices, up from the 1,500 devices that were supported back in January.

Google Assistant uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to get to know users over time, based on their behavior patterns and preferences.

When it was launched in 2016, the digital assistant worked as a voice-controlled version of Google's core search services, letting people using a Google app or Android smartphone ask specific questions, look up directions or check the weather.

Since then, Google has worked to incorporate the Assistant into more devices to better compete with Amazon's Alexa ecosystem.

The company says its Google Assistant is now at work inside a bevy of products, including "cameras, dishwashers, doorbells, dryers, lights, plugs, thermostats, security systems, switches, vacuums, washers, fans, locks, sensors, heaters, AC units, air purifiers, refrigerators, and ovens," among other gadgets.

Amazon doesn't offer exact information on the number of devices that support the Alexa assistant, so it's hard to truly compare which platform is making the most progress. However, Alexa is a full two years older than Google Assistant and is probably lightyears ahead of in terms of market penetration.

