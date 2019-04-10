Google brings Assistant to G Suite

Google raises G Suite Basic, Business prices: Here's what it means ZDNet's Larry Dignan outlines G Suite's price increases, how it'll compare to Microsoft Office 365 and what it means for cloud and technology inflation.

Google is bringing its AI-powered Assistant from the consumer realm to the enterprise. At the Google Cloud Next Conference, the company announced that the voice-based tool now works with G Suite -- specifically with Calendar.

Business users can now ask Assistant about when and where they're supposed to be, according to Calendar. The integration is now available in beta. It's accessible across Google Home and other products.

Google announced a series of other enhancements to G Suite, including more tools for efficiency and collaboration. For instance, Google is bringing third-party connectivity in Cloud Search to eligible G Suite Enterprise customers. Already, customers can use Cloud Search to find digital assets and personnel information within their company. Now they can search third-party data sources, like SAP and Salesforce.

G Suite's Hangouts Meet tool also has new features, including the ability to turn on automatic live captions during video meetings. The feature, powered by Google's speech recognition technology, can help the hearing impaired and non-native language participants. Additionally, Hangouts Meet users will soon be able to live stream meetings for attendees outside of their organization. Live streamed meetings accommodate for up to 100,000 viewers.

G Suite users are also now getting Voice, Google's cloud telephony service, in GA. The service gives you a phone number that works from anywhere, on any device. With built-in AI, it can transcribe voicemails, block spam calls. It also uses text-to-speech technology to automatically create call menus in up to nine languages, so that customers don't have to record messages.

Lastly, G Suite users can now use Gogole's Docs, Sheets and Slides to work directly on Microsoft Office files, without converting file types.