Google can now solve trickier math problems for you with these new features

Math is a challenging subject because it requires an understanding of how to perform the operation to reach an answer, which makes it more difficult to Google an equation to find the answer difficult -- until now.

Google added new updates to Search and Lens that make it easier for users to get assistance when solving math problems. All users have to do now is type the equation or integral into the Search bar, or take a picture with Lens to get a step-by-step explanation or solution.

To test out the experience for yourself, on desktop, you can type in an equation or type the term "Math Solver" on Google Search where you will be prompted to enter a math problem or select from the examples to see how it works. The math solver experience will be coming to mobile soon.

Lens can also be leveraged by users to take a photo of geometry triangle problems, solving the challenge of trying to put primarily visual problems into words.

Advancements in Google's large language models also give Search the capability to solve word problems.

All you have to do is type the problem into Search, where you will be met with steps that tell you how to solve the problem by identifying the known and unknown values and providing correct formulas.

Lastly, Google is also making it easier to explore STEM-related concepts on Search by including 3D models and interactive diagrams for almost 1,000 biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, and related topics, according to Google.

For example, if you Google "mitochondrion" you will have the opportunity to click on and learn from an interactive diagram that provides an overview, as well as specific details about the individual parts.