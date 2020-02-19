Google launches first cloud region in South Korea

Google has launched a new cloud region in Seoul, marking its first for the South Korean market and eighth in Asia-Pacific. The latest addition comprises three zones and will be looking to tap South Korea's focus on robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and online games.

The new site pushes Google's cloud network to 21 regions and 64 zones across 16 countries, and offers the usual service portfolio such as Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Spanner, and BigQuery.

Its customer base includes Samsung, LG Electronics, and SK Telecom, as well as mobile games companies Netmarble and SundayToz, according to Google.

The US tech giant had said in a previous ZDNet report that it was developing services specific to key verticals to win customers in Asia-Pacific. In addition, it was looking to expand its datacentre footprint and triple its headcount in the region, where it also operates cloud regions in Singapore, Mumbai, Tokyo, Osaka, Taiwan, Sydney, and Hong Kong. Another cloud region in Jakarta, Indonesia, was expected to open soon.

Google, however, is not the only cloud vendor eyeing growth opportunities in Asia, where the likes of Alibaba, Huawei, and Amazon Web Services are ramping up their coverage to tap growing demand for cloud services.

In a separate announcement Tuesday, Google launched a new range of its general purpose virtual machines (VMs) running on AMD's second-generation EPYC processors. Available in beta, the N2D line is designed to support general-purpose workloads such as web applications and databases, and offers similar features as the vendor's N2 VMs including local SSD and custom machine types.

Google touts cost savings of up to 13% on the N2D over comparable N-series models and up to 39% performance improvement, based on Coremark benchmarks, when pitted against comparable N1 instances.

N2D VMs are available in beta via Google's Singapore cloud region.

