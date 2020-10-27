Microsoft unveils plans for first Taiwan cloud data centre region

Microsoft is making plans to set up a cloud data centre region in Taiwan, where it is planning a "significant investment" to help develop digital skills for more than 200,000 individuals by 2024. The US software giant also is looking to expand its Azure hardware engineering team, tapping the market as an Asian design hub.

The new cloud data centre region would be its first in Taiwan and part of a global network of 66 cloud regions, Microsoft said in a statement Tuesday. When operational, it would deliver Microsoft Azure with Microsoft 365, while Dynamics 365 and Power Platform services would be added to the mix later.

The Taiwan region also would include Availability Zones, though, the software vendor did not provide specifics on how many data centre these would encompass. Microsoft's Availability Zones are physically separate locations within an Azure region, with each comprising of at least one data centre equipped with its own independent power, cooling, and networking.

To ensure resiliency, a minimum of three separate zones are established in all enabled regions, a move that Microsoft has said aims to safeguard applications and data from datacentre failures. A Southeast Asia Azure Availability Zone, served out of Singapore, was launched in December 2018.

In Taiwan, Microsoft said it worked with local companies such as Acer, Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Trend Micro to build customised applications for their customers. The software vendor added that its local region would support more than 90 compliance certifications, to meet industry and regulatory standards under Taiwan's executive branch of government.

The local facility also would be part of Microsoft's aim to be carbon negative by 2030, fully tapping renewable energy for its data centres by 2025.

In addition, the US company planned to expand its Taiwan Azure hardware systems and infrastructure engineering team, but gave no details on how many new hires it would make. It did say that its local outfit would serve as "a hub in Asia for innovation" in designing and building cloud software and hardware infrastructure, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and edge products.

Microsoft also unveiled it was targeting to arm at least 200,000 individuals in Taiwan with digital skillsets over the next four years, offering skills acquisition programmes for youth, non-profit organisations, startups, and enterprises. It added that it would work with major universities to upskill business leaders, entrepreneurs, and C-level executives through the AI Business School programme as well as with industry associations to introduce reskilling workshops for women.

According to the software vendor, its investments in Taiwan -- where it had a 30-year history -- had included an IoT innovation centre, AI research and development centre, and a startup accelerator.

Microsoft Taiwan's general manager Ken Sun said: "Providing access to scalable, low-latency, and secure cloud services will equip Taiwan's public and private sectors with the latest AI and IoT technologies, while meeting the highest cybersecurity, data residency, and compliance standards. Microsoft is committed to fuelling innovation and economic growth in Taiwan as it transforms into the next Asian technology hub."

Microsoft's executive vice president and president of global sales, marketing, and operations, Jean-Phillippe Courtois, added: "Our new investment in Taiwan reflects our faith in its strong heritage of hardware and software integration. With Taiwan's expertise in hardware manufacturing and the new data center region, we look forward to greater transformation, advancing what is possible with 5G, AI, and IoT capabilities spanning the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge."

ZDNet posed several questions including about its investment in the new Taiwan region, the number of data centres it operates in Taiwan, and the number of cloud customers it has in Taiwan. This article will be updated when Microsoft responds.

