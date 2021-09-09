Google Cloud product, engineering reorgs under Calder; Hölzle to focus on Google's technical infrastructure

Google Cloud is reorganizing its technical management team as Brad Calder will take over product and engineering for the cloud unit and Urs Hölzle takes over technical infrastructure for Google overall.

Hölzle had overseen parts of the day-to-day product engineering efforts for Google Cloud.

The reorg, outlined internally by Google Cloud, comes as the company has scaled its revenue, focused on industry sales and landed large enterprise accounts under CEO Thomas Kurian. With the move, Calder becomes the leader of Google Cloud's product and engineering teams.

Calder's official title will be vice president of engineering product for Google Cloud/Technical Infrastructure. Calder joined Google Cloud in 2015 and has been leading a large product and engineering org.

Hölzle will remain senior vice president of technical infrastructure and Google Fellow. Hölzle will continue to collaborate and work closely with Kurian as well as Google CEO Sundar Pichai but will focus on long-term architecture and infrastructure across Google.

Indeed, Hölzle will manage the technical infrastructure org responsible for global capacity delivery, unified fulfillment optimization, data center ops and construction, reliability, network infrastructure and cloud chief information security officer. In a nutshell, Calder will productize Google's infrastructure via Google Cloud and Hölzle will focus on what's next.

Google Cloud confirmed the reorg and a spokesperson said: