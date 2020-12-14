Google down: Gmail, Docs, YouTube users hit by outage

Multiple Google services including Gmail have gone down across a number of countries today, Monday, December 14.

Just before 7:00am ET, users began reporting that they were unable to access Google search, YouTube, Docs or Gmail, among other services, with Europe and North America reported to be widely impacted.

Image: ZDNet

At the time of writing, YouTube and Google search appear to have been restored, though Gmail and other Google Workspace services, formerly G Suite, are still experiencing issues.

Google's service dashboard displayed a message for each of the services affected by the outage, which is the case of Gmail read: "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail."

Owners of Nest devices have also reported problems, meanwhile the Google Cloud Status Dashboard reports ongoing issues with the Google Compute Engine, Dataflow, Memorystore, Cloud SQL and Infrastructure components.

The Downdetector site shows reports of the outage from Gmail customers arriving from across the world, but particularly from Europe and the US East Coast with their high concentrations of computer users.

Google has been contacted for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more details.