Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Google follows Apple and Samsung, promises to make Pixel parts available to DIY repairers

Google is the latest smartphone company to make a commitment to DIY repairers.

Google has announced that it will make spare parts available for its Pixel smartphones to help customers who want to carry out DIY repairs to extend the life of their device.

ZDNet Recommends

The best Android phones

The best Android phones

Here are the top Android phones you can buy.

Read More

Parts -- such as batteries, replacement displays, and cameras -- will be available later this year for the Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries.

The parts will be offered through repair specialists iFixit and be offered as standalone parts and repair kits that include both the components and tools.

The repair kits will come with iFixit's iOpener, an opening tool designed to apply heat directly and evenly to case components sealed with adhesive, along with replacement pre-cut adhesive for securing and re-waterproofing the Pixel device.

Also: Most eco-friendly smartphone? Apple vs Samsung in the race against e-waste

Google has already made public -- for free -- the software required to calibrate replacement Pixel fingerprint sensors, which is a big step forward. It would be good to see companies like Apple make available the software tools used to calibrate the various components found in the iPhone.

"If we're going to build a sustainable electronics industry, consumers must have options to repair products themselves. Google is making repair more affordable and accessible, even in places without repair shops. We are committed to enabling repairs at a place and time of your choosing," says iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens.

Google joins Apple and Samsung in making a commitment to customers to help make smartphones last longer by offering genuine parts, tools, and information to facilitate repairs.

Smartphones

Show Comments