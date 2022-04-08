Google follows Apple and Samsung, promises to make Pixel parts available to DIY repairers

Google has announced that it will make spare parts available for its Pixel smartphones to help customers who want to carry out DIY repairs to extend the life of their device.

ZDNet Recommends The best Android phones Here are the top Android phones you can buy. Read More

Parts -- such as batteries, replacement displays, and cameras -- will be available later this year for the Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries.

The parts will be offered through repair specialists iFixit and be offered as standalone parts and repair kits that include both the components and tools.

The repair kits will come with iFixit's iOpener, an opening tool designed to apply heat directly and evenly to case components sealed with adhesive, along with replacement pre-cut adhesive for securing and re-waterproofing the Pixel device.

Also: Most eco-friendly smartphone? Apple vs Samsung in the race against e-waste

Google has already made public -- for free -- the software required to calibrate replacement Pixel fingerprint sensors, which is a big step forward. It would be good to see companies like Apple make available the software tools used to calibrate the various components found in the iPhone.

"If we're going to build a sustainable electronics industry, consumers must have options to repair products themselves. Google is making repair more affordable and accessible, even in places without repair shops. We are committed to enabling repairs at a place and time of your choosing," says iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens.

Google joins Apple and Samsung in making a commitment to customers to help make smartphones last longer by offering genuine parts, tools, and information to facilitate repairs.