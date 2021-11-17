At last! Apple 'Self Service Repair' to help consumers repair their broken devices

Apple has launched a new program called Self Service Repair which aims to make it easier for consumers to repair their broken devices.

The program, which Apple says is aimed at "customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs," will give them access to genuine Apple parts and tools they need to carry out the repair.

The first products to come under this program will be the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips. It will initially focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera, but Apple says that additional repairs will follow.

Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs."

Customers will first review Apple's "Repair Manual," before deciding if they want to place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Customers will also be able to return their used parts for recycling and will receive credit toward future purchases.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.