Samsung to support customers in repairing their smartphones and tablets

Following on Apple's heels, Samsung is going to make genuine parts, tools, and repair guides available to Galaxy smartphone owners. This is especially significant for people who want to take repairs into their own hands to "promote a circular economy and minimize e-waste."

This follows a similar announcement by Apple late last year.

Samsung's program will kick off this summer with Samsung's most popular models, the Galaxy S20 and S21 family of products, and the Galaxy Tab S7+. However, the company plans to expand self-repair to more devices in the future.

Samsung will make available display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports, as well as the tools and know-how that owners will need to carry out the repairs.

"At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions."

Samsung will be collaborating with iFixit, the leading online repair community, on this program. Full details on what the collaboration entails will be released when the program is launched.

"We are excited to be consulting with Samsung to help them develop a solution for DIY parts and repair information," said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit. "Every time you fix a device, you're helping the planet."

For those who don't want to grab a screwdriver and start repairing their device, Samsung also offers same-day service at any of its 2,000 Authorized Service Centers and Samsung service locations, a fleet of 550 "We Come To You" vans offering in-person service within a 30-60 minute drive, and a broad independent service network.