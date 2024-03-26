Google just launched a faster, more efficient Chrome browser for Windows, but there's a catch

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Google has released a new version of its Chrome web browser that is compatible with Windows PCs powered by ARM-based Snapdragon CPUs. This new release is fully optimized for the new hardware and OS, so browsing should be faster and smoother.

"The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite's role as the premiere platform for Windows computing starting in mid 2024," Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon said.

Keep in mind that the Snapdragon X Elite isn't due for release until mid-2024. If you're hoping to purchase a Windows PC powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, you'll likely have two options to choose from in May: Microsoft's Surface 6 and Surface Pro 10, both of which are rumored to have consumer variants available by then.

The X Elite's specifications list 12 Oryon cores that, according to Qualcomm, should double the performance of Intel's 13th-gen Core i7-1360P and i7-1355U. Qualcomm also claims the X Elite offers about 68% less power consumption, which should translate to a big improvement in battery life.

The new ARM-based version of Chrome also includes the browser's generative AI feature Help Me Write, which helps you start writing or refine something you've already written. Users will also have access to thousands of Chrome extensions and themes.

Although there are few options for ARM-based Windows PCs, Google is probably betting on that number increasing over the coming years. Google says you'll be able to download the ARM-based version of Chrome this week.