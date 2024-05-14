Google just teased AR smart glasses, and you can already see how the software works

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Smart glasses are all the rage in 2024. Amazon has its Echo Frames, Meta has its Ray-Ban glasses, and it seems that new brands are unveiling their smart spectacles with each new month of the year. Could Google be next?

Google sneakily teased its nondescript smart glasses at its I/O event on Tuesday in Mountain View, California. During a demonstration of its camera AI assistant, Gemini Live, a video showed someone asking Gemini Live questions as they pointed their phone camera around, like what neighborhood they were in and what objects nearby made sounds.

Then, the speaker asks Gemini Live where she saw her glasses. The speaker then picks up the glasses from the desk, puts them on, and begins to prompt the glasses with similar questions. The smart glasses did everything the phone just did.

Gemini Live uses video understanding capabilities developed by Google DeepMind's Project Astra. Project Astra should play a big part with these undisclosed smart glasses, but we won't know for sure until the glasses' details are unveiled.

Other smart glasses have seen major success this year. Smart glasses are an AI-assisted wearable that can capture photos and videos, play music and podcasts, and even answer your most pressing questions, all through voice prompts.

My colleague Kerry Wan wrote a glowing review of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, admitting that he has swapped out his prescription lenses for the AI wearable, and ZDNET's Prakhar Khanna said that the glasses are his favorite tech product of the year in a recent article.

We don't know much more about Google's smart glasses than what's been pulled from this teaser, but it's something to keep an eye out for.