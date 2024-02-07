Google Maps for Android adds a feature its iOS version has had for years

sukanya sitthikongsak/Getty Images

A feature that has been a part of Google Maps on iOS for years is finally coming to Android.

If you use Google Maps for navigation, you'll soon notice that current weather information is included. The feature isn't on all devices yet, but it's on the way.

Also: I just tried Google's ImageFX AI image generator, and I'm shocked at how good it is

In the Google Maps app, a small box now appears in the top left corner of the screen, under the search bubbles for things like restaurants, parks, and gas. The box shows current temperature, air quality, and weather conditions. If inclement weather like rain is expected, an estimated time is shown.

If you tap on the box, more information is shown, including high and low temperatures for the day, a 12-hour forecast, and a "Feels like" temperature (essentially the top half of the Google weather widget on Pixel phones). Tapping again on the air quality information shows an overall map of the surrounding area (similar to the existing wildfire map layer), as well as guidance for outdoor activities and when the AQI (air quality index) was last updated.

Also: I get customized news from Google Assistant every day. Here's how you can too

Moving around the map updates the weather button to reflect data for where you're viewing. Selecting anything on the map or dropping a pin causes the button to disappear.

Weather on Google Maps has been trickling out to Android users for a few months now, but it's available on a much larger scale today. You will need to be on the latest version of the app to have the weather button.

The Maps app has been a focus of Google as of late. It was just last week that Google announced Maps would be getting an AI boost designed to help users find new places more easily with queries like "places with a vintage vibe in SF." Earlier last year, an immersive view rolled out.