Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it.

In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch, complete with Fitbit integration, Google also unveiled several Nest products earlier this week. Google first gave us a glimpse of the Pixel 7 lineup and Pixel Watch during Google I/O in May, but stopped short of giving us all the details.

We now know everything there is to know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Below I'll break down all of the details, including when you can get either of Google's latest smartphones in your hands.

When can I order the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both available for preorder right now. Deliveries of both phones will begin on Friday, Oct. 13.

How much does the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cost?

The Pixel 7 will start at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at a respectable $899. Those are the same prices that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro started at.

Where to preorder the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

You can preorder either new Pixel model directly from the Google Store. Carrier and retail partners are taking part in the preorder process, too, and we'll update this post once those announcements are made.

AT&T, for one, is offering a free Google Pixel 7, or up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro -- bringing it down to $100 before taxes and fees -- when you trade in an eligible device. The promotion is available for new and existing customers.

What colors do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come in?

Google has become somewhat known for picking unconventional colors for its Pixel lineup, and that trend continues with the Pixel 7 line. Here are the available colors based on the model:

Pixel 7 colors: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

Pixel 7 Pro colors: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

For reference, obsidian is the black option, snow is the white, lemongrass is a type of yellow, and hazel is neutral.

What about the specifications for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share a lot of the same specifications as last year's Pixel 6 lineup, but use the new Google Tensor G2 processor.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Operating system Android 13 Android 13 Processor Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.3-inch, FHD+ 1,080x2,400 OLED with 90Hz Smooth Display. 1000 nits HDR and 1,400 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch, QHD+ 1440 x 3120 LTPO OLED with 120Hz Smooth Display. 1,000 nits HDR and 1,500 nits peak brightness Memory 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,335 mAh "Beyond 24-hour battery life." Up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. 30W fast -charging, Qi wireless charging, Power Share 5,000 mAh "Beyond 24-hour battery life." Up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. 30W fast-charging, Qi wireless charging, Power Share Connectivity USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G Biometrics Fingerprint Unlock w/under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Fingerprint Unlock w/under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Water/Dust resistance IP68 IP68 Dimensions 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches, 6.9oz 6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches, 7.5oz

What are the cameras like on the Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro?

When Google first unveiled its Pixel smartphone line, it quickly earned the title of one of the best smartphone cameras money could buy. But then, many argued, Google became complacent with the camera hardware and relied too heavily on software tricks and image processing to improve picture quality.

Well, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has updated both the software and hardware, and promises a much improved camera experience.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cameras

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Rear cameras 50MP Octa Quad Bayer wide camera, 12MP ultrawide 50MP Octa Quad Bayer wide camera, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto with 5x optical/30x super res zoom Front camera 10.8MP 10.8MP

The Pixel 7 Pro will have a macro photography mode, as well.

As for software features, both phones will have a long list of Google Camera features, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Motion autofocus, and Live HDR+. As for recording video, a new Cinematic Mode will make its debut on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with 10-bit HDR video.

We will, of course, have plenty more to say about the new Google Pixel phones and watch over the coming days and weeks so keep checking back for all of our Google-related coverage.