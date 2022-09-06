'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Google Tuesday announced it will hold its next Made By Google keynote event on Thursday, Oct. 6. There will be an in-person element for the announcement, with members of the press invited to attend the keynote live in Brooklyn, New York.
The event will kick off at 10am ET or 7am PT and will be live streamed for those who can't attend the event to watch it.
Google has published a landing page for the event, which is where you'll be able to tune in and watch the keynote.
As for what's expected from Google at the Oct. 6 event? Well, we know that Google has the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in the pipeline, and the first Pixel Watch smartwatch was teased earlier this year. The watch should make its debut at the event.
Of course, Google could have more products and surprises ready for launch at the event. In the past, the company has also used its Made By Google events to launch additional smart home products such as speakers and smart displays.
We'll, of course, have full coverage of the event as it happens. What are you hoping to see Google announce at the event? Leave a comment and let us know below!