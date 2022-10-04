Google debuts new Nest Doorbell Wired, Nest Wifi Pro and launches fully new Google Home app preview

Image: Google

Google on Tuesday announced several new products, including a new Nest Doorbell that ditches a battery, a Nest Wi-Fi Pro with support for Wi-Fi 6E, and a completely redesigned Google Home app that's available as an early preview for those who want to try it out before it's fully ready.

Google also confirmed the company's commitment to supporting Matter, a new smart home standard that streamlines and improves the entire smart home experience, from setup to managing your devices.

Also: Matter hits close to home: Amazon prepares to add it to most of its devices

Here's a quick rundown of everything Google announced, starting with new hardware.

Image: Google

Available starting today: Nest Doorbell Wired

Last year, Google's Nest smart home brand revamped its entire home security camera lineup. At the time, Nest unveiled a smart doorbell that was either battery-powered or hardwired. It was a solid video doorbell option, but lacked the ability to record 24/7 video -- a feature that many Nest users loved.

The $179.99 Nest Doorbell Wired, however, brings back the ability for the camera to capture all video clips.

The new Nest Doorbell Wired looks like its larger, battery-powered cousin. In fact, the wired model is 30% smaller than its predecessor, likely due to the fact that it doesn't have a battery taking up extra space.

There's enough storage in the doorbell to record up to one hour of footage should your internet connection go down. Once a Wi-Fi connection is restored, it'll upload the clips.

The Nest Doorbell Wired is available to buy today for $179.99. It comes in four colors: Snow, Linen, Ash, and Ivy.

You can order it directly from Google, or from retailers such as Best Buy and Home Depot.

Also: SwitchBot Lock: A smart lock solution for renters and HOA residents

Image: Google

Preorder today: Nest Wifi Pro

Google also announced a new Nest Wi-Fi system with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the latest wireless internet standard.

Nest Wifi Pro will ship in a single pack for $199, or you can opt to get a three-pack for $399.99. Each access point provides 2,200 square feet of coverage.

Unlike the standard Nest Wifi, there isn't a dedicated access point this time around -- each one can be used as your main router, with the rest acting like a mesh access point to extend your system. Another change with this model is the lack of built-in speakers, forgoing any Google Assistant integration.

There are four colors for the completely new design that looks like it has a glossy plastic finish to it. The colors are Snow, Linen, Fog, and Lemongrass.

Also: Trade in your old electronics for Amazon gift cards. Here's how

One downside to the new Nest system is that it's not compatible with previous-generation Nest or Google Wi-Fi systems. For some, that's sure to be a frustrating caveat -- but with the additional hardware, speeds, and performance that Wi-Fi 6E requires and provides, it makes sense. By allowing older Wi-Fi 5 access points to commingle with Wi-Fi 6E devices, you're reducing the quality of the newer standard.

You can preorder the new Nest Wifi Pro now, with deliveries and retail availability starting Oct. 27.

Image: Google

Matter support and a preview of the new Home app

Matter, a new smart home standard that will allow for easier integration and management of more smart home devices, will begin rolling out later this year. However, Google has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Matter across its product lineup.

Also: Matter has arrived: How a Google Nest Hub just controlled an Apple HomeKit smart plug

More specifically, Google has built Matter support directly into Android devices, enabling fast pairing to connect Matter devices to your home's wireless network, allowing devices like the Nest Hub Max to be used to control matter devices, and turning other smart home devices, such as the new Nest Wifi Pro, into Thread Border Routers to ensure all Matter-compatible devices are able to stay online and connected to each other.

Image: Google

As for the Google Home app, well, start to say goodbye to the app in its current form. Google is now accepting signups for a public preview of a completely redesigned version of the Home app.

The new app offers more customization into which devices you see, improved automation workflows, and more robust automation options, along with a new camera viewing experience.

Also: The two smart devices I will never install in my house

Furthermore, you'll soon be able to access your Home connected devices on the Pixel Watch along with through the home.google.com website.

You'll need to request an invite in order to participate in the public preview, which will be available for both iOS and Android.