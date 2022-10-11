/>
Buy Google's new Pixel 7 Pro and get a $200 Amazon or Best Buy gift card

Right now, you can preorder (Oct. 13 release) the Google Pixel 7 Pro and get a $200 Amazon or Best Buy gift card.
Written by Jason Stauffer, Staff Writer on
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest smartphones, are set for release on Oct. 13. Now through Oct. 23, you can pick up a free $100 (with a Pixel 7) or $200 (with a Pixel 7 Pro) Amazon gift card with your purchase. But this is one of those "while supplies last" deals, so if you're interested you may want to make a move sooner rather than later. 

The size of the gift card is the same regardless of whether you buy the cheapest 128GB model or the more expensive 256GB and 512GB phones. While technically the "discount" you're getting is a higher percentage with the 128GB models, at the end of the day get the right Pixel 7 for you.

The same deal for the Pixel 7 Pro is available at Best Buy if you'd prefer a $200 Best Buy gift card.

With this deal, you're getting an unlocked 5G Android phone. The Pixel 7 Pro comes in black (obsidian), white (snow), or yellow (lemongrass), and with the Pixel 7 you can choose the same black or white color with the additional option of hazel instead of yellow.

Choosing between the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro can be a matter of taste if you prefer having a yellow phone over a hazel one. When it comes to price, the Pixel 7 is the way to go. But the Pixel 7 Pro is best if you're looking for performance, it has a bigger display, more RAM, a larger battery, and a telephoto camera.

